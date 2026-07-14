James Fisher deploys Digi Rig technology on Caspian Sea well test

James Fisher secured a contract to supply its Digi Rig solution for a well test campaign aboard a rig in the Caspian Sea. Under the agreement, James Fisher will build a digital twin of the rig to support the redesign and delivery of a custom air, steam and well test package.

The digital model will let project teams plan, validate and test modifications before mobilizing offshore. Digi Rig was developed under James Fisher’s new product development program and forms part of the company’s Asset Management, Inspection and Maintenance offering, combining digital technology with engineering expertise to help operators maintain complex assets throughout their lifecycle.

Built on James Fisher’s R2S digital twin technology, Digi Rig creates an interactive 3D model of the rig, giving project teams remote access to measurements and asset data and letting multiple stakeholders collaborate within the same digital environment. The technology also lets James Fisher engineers redesign equipment into modular packages before mobilization, reducing offshore installation time and cutting the need for repeat trips to the rig.