QatarEnergy acquires additional offshore exploration interests in Namibia

QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies to acquire an additional 5.25% interest in block 2913B (PEL 56) and an additional 4.695% interest in block 2912 (PEL 91), both located in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. Blocks 2913B and 2912 are located about 300 km offshore Namibia, in water depths ranging from 2,600 to 3,800 m.

Subject to customary approvals, QatarEnergy’s participating interests in both licenses will increase to 35.25% in block 2913B and 33.025% in block 2912. TotalEnergies (the operator) will hold 45.25% in block 2913B and 42.475% in block 2912. The other partners in the two licenses are Impact Oil & Gas, holding 9.5% in each of the two licenses and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, holding 10% in block 2913B and 15% in block 2912.