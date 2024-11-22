ExxonMobil withdraws from Block 52

ExxonMobil notified Staatsolie that it will withdraw from Block 52 in the Surinamese offshore area and transferring its 50% working interest to Petronas, which is the operator of the block. With this transfer, Petronas now holds a 100% working interest in Block 52. Staatsolie expects Petronas to continue the activities in Block 52 without interruption and is confident in the continuation of the good partnership between the two companies.

Block 52 covers an area of 4,749 sq km and is located north of the Surinamese coast. A gas discovery was made in this block in 2020 with the Sloanea-1 exploration well. Petronas is further exploring the gas discovery by drilling the Sloanea-2 appraisal well earlier this year.