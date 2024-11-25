Falcon spuds second Shenandoah South Pilot horizontal well

Falcon Oil & Gas has spudded the Shenandoah S2-4H (SS4H) horizontal well in exploration permit 98 in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Australia JV partner Tamboran B2.

SS4H is the second well of the Shenandoah South Pilot Project and will be drilled from the same well pad as the Shenandoah S2-2H ST1 sidetrack well (SS2H ST1) using the H&P super-spec FlexRig Flex 3 Rig.

The SS4H well is estimated to be drilled to a total measured depth of 20,669 ft including a horizontal section of approximately 10,000 ft, targeting the Amungee Member B-shale.

Following the drilling of the SS4H well, Liberty Energy will complete the stimulation of the SS2H ST1 and SS4H wells, with 34 and 60 stages planned at the respective wells. Stimulation of both wells is expected to commence in Q1 2025 with 30-day initial production flow rates expected in the same period.

Falcon Australia will continue its participation in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project at its elected participating interest of 5%.