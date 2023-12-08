Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

PTTEP makes three new discoveries offshore Malaysia

Dec 8, 2023
PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) has announced consecutive oil and gas discoveries offshore Malaysia.

CEO Montri Rawanchaikul disclosed that its subsidiaries, PTTEP HK Offshore and PTTEP Sarawak Oil, have made new oil and gas discoveries in three fields offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, including the Chenda-1 exploration well in block SK405B as well as Bangsawan-1 and Babadon-1 exploration wells in block SK438. These fields are in adjacent areas previously discovered by the company.

They have proven to be high-quality oil and gas reservoirs, especially Babadon-1, revealing massive sweet gas sandstone reservoirs of up to 200 m thickness.

PTTEP has also achieved a positive outcome with the Sirung-2 appraisal well in block SK405B to affirm petroleum resources. This success follows the prior discovery of oil and gas in the Sirung-1 exploration well in 2021. The project is now moving towards the Engineering study.

