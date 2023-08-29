Pruitt MPD Services VP: Barrier management key to safe execution of MPD operations

Managed pressure drilling (MPD) techniques have proven to be reliable and safe when drilling difficult onshore wells, and it is now widely used as an enabling method for drilling complex offshore wells. The equipment on the rig serves as a barrier preventing influx of fluids from flowing unintentionally from the formation into the wellbore and is critical to safely executing MPD operations. The drilling industry has a number of tools and guidelines available to help drillers identify these barriers, said Martyn Parker, VP of Pruitt MPD Services. Speaking to DC from the 2023 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas in New Orleans, La., on 22 August, Mr Parker speaks about these tools, which include the IADC Guidance for UBO and MPD Techniques for Land Operations. He also discusses new guidance that is currently under development, such as API RP79-2, “Tripping Guidelines for MPD Operations.”

Click here to access the IADC Guidance for UBO and MPD Techniques for Land Operations