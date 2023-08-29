IADC, Regulation, and LegislationInnovating While Drilling®NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Pruitt MPD Services VP: Barrier management key to safe execution of MPD operations

Aug 29, 2023
0 606 1 minute read

Managed pressure drilling (MPD) techniques have proven to be reliable and safe when drilling difficult onshore wells, and it is now widely used as an enabling method for drilling complex offshore wells. The equipment on the rig serves as a barrier preventing influx of fluids from flowing unintentionally from the formation into the wellbore and is critical to safely executing MPD operations. The drilling industry has a number of tools and guidelines available to help drillers identify these barriers, said Martyn Parker, VP of Pruitt MPD Services. Speaking to DC from the 2023 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas in New Orleans, La., on 22 August, Mr Parker speaks about these tools, which include the IADC Guidance for UBO and MPD Techniques for Land Operations. He also discusses new guidance that is currently under development, such as API RP79-2, “Tripping Guidelines for MPD Operations.”

Click here to access the IADC Guidance for UBO and MPD Techniques for Land Operations

 

Aug 29, 2023
0 606 1 minute read

Related Articles

COSL semis win work on Norwegian Continental Shelf with Equinor

Aug 31, 2023

ONGC awards contract to Transocean drillship for work offshore India

Aug 30, 2023

Careful planning needed to mitigate risks involved in MPD operations

Aug 30, 2023

IADC Riser Gas Handling Guidelines aim to boost safety and efficiency in deepwater

Aug 29, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button