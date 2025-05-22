Prospera announces operations update

Prospera announced several operations updates as part if its Q1 2025 report. The company’s core properties are located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill and Brooks.

Service rig activity has begun at Cuthbert, with capital allocated to five well workovers (including a high impact horizontal well remediation from the 2023 drilling program), multiple water injector cleanouts and continued infrastructure upgrades.

At Luseland, a five-well reactivation program is planned with equipment ordered and preparations started to build five single well batteries.

The polymer flood pilot site has been finalized following reservoir analysis, injection capability and compatibility assessments and source water confirmation. Lab and core analysis is now in progress with leading polymer partners as Prospera advances toward execution.