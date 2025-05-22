SK Earthon expands into Indonesia by securing two oil blocks

SK Earthon expanded its footprint to Indonesia, having secured two offshore exploration blocks – Serpang, northeast of Java Island; and Binaiya, near the eastern Maluku Islands – with Indonesia’s oil and gas regulatory body, SKK Migas.

The Serpang block is one of Indonesia’s most promising hydrocarbon regions. SK Earthon holds a 14% stake in the block, with Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, PETRONAS, serving as the operator with a 51% stake and Japan’s largest oil and gas company, INPEX CORPORATION, owning the remaining 35%.

The Binaiya block lies in a region known for its active exploration activities. SK Earthon holds a 22% stake in the block, with Indonesia’s state-owned oil company, Pertamina, serving as the operator with a 56% stake, while Malaysia’s PETRONAS owns the remaining 22%.

In Malaysia, SK Earthon secured operatorship of the SK427 block, located offshore in Sarawak, in 2022. Last year, the company further expanded its presence by acquiring operatorship of the Ketapu block within the SK427 block area. Earlier in 2025, the company achieved notable oil discoveries in Vietnam’s 15-1/05 and 15-2/17 blocks, located in the Cuu Long Basin, which produces over 50% of Vietnam’s oil and gas.