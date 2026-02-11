Proserv deploys HIPPS subsea controls for Beacon’s Zephyrus field tieback

Proserv delivered its High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) subsea controls as part of an infrastructure-led development for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Zephyrus field.

The HIPPS solution forms part of a production handling agreement that enables the Zephyrus field to be tied back to existing subsea infrastructure in the Mars Corridor. By using established facilities, the development avoids the need for new topsides infrastructure and allows production to be brought onstream through an optimized subsea configuration.

Proserv said its subsea controls technology plays a key role in safeguarding downstream facilities while allowing higher-pressure production, supporting a commercially viable development concept. The approach is expected to reduce capital expenditure, lower emissions and accelerate time to first oil compared with a standalone development.