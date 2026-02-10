Fervo Energy drills hottest well to date at giga-scale geothermal site

Fervo Energy drilled its hottest well to date at its new giga-scale geothermal project site in the US. The well drilled at Fervo’s Project Blanford geothermal site encountered temperatures above 555°F (291°C) at around 11,200 ft depth, making it the hottest well in company history.

The well encountered exceptionally high temperatures indicative of strong geothermal gradients, a key milestone for advancing its project toward commercial power generation. Fervo said the results reinforce the technical viability of the site’s subsurface heat resource and support further well development and field expansion.

The drilling effort forms part of Fervo’s broader program to develop utility-scale geothermal power capacity by deploying advanced drilling techniques and subsurface imaging technologies. The performance of the latest well will inform well placement, stimulation design and future drilling campaigns as it moves toward project scale-up.