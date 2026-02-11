Harbour Energy completes LLOG acquisition

Harbour Energy completed the acquisition of LLOG Exploration Company, establishing Harbour’s entry into the US Gulf as a new core business unit alongside its existing operations in Norway, the UK, Argentina and Mexico.

Through LLOG, Harbour gains a fully operated, oil-weighted portfolio and an experienced team in one of the world’s most active offshore basins. LLOG’s assets include high-margin, long-life production hubs such as Who Dat and Buckskin, along with recent start-up activity at Leon-Castille.

Harbour said the acquisition strengthens its global presence and adds a deep inventory of high-return drilling and development opportunities in the US Gulf basin, enhancing operational capability and long-term resource potential.