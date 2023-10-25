Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

AWS talks wide-ranging potential of generative AI in drilling applications

Oct 25, 2023
Digitalization has enabled companies to realize new levels of operational efficiency and productivity while reducing safety risk and environmental impact. The rapid advancement of generative AI, which produces various types of imagery using large language models, is now allowing companies to better visualize the massive amounts of data they produce downhole.

Speaking to DC from the 2023 ADIPEC on 3 October, Bill Vass, VP of Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), discusses how the company is helping to build and scale generative AI applications. He also speaks about the benefits that generative AI can provide to drillers. For instance, generative AI models can ingest video and images from cameras stationed on a rig and produce alerts about operational anomalies or safety hazards. Generative AI systems can also create synthetic subsurface models that can help optimize well construction.

