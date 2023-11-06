Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Production begins from BP-operated Seagull field in UK North Sea

Nov 6, 2023
BP has successfully started production from the Seagull oil and gas field in the UK North Sea, boosting energy supplies, supporting the supply chain and jobs and underpinning continued production from an offshore facility that’s been operating for 25 years.

Seagull has been developed by Neptune Energy as a subsea tieback to the BP-operated central processing facility (CPF) of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the Central North Sea, around 140 miles east of Aberdeen, making it the first tieback to the ETAP hub in 20 years.

The field is located 10 miles south of the ETAP CPF. It is a four-well development with production delivered via a new three-mile subsea pipeline, which connects to an already existing pipeline system. A new 10-mile umbilical has been installed, linking the ETAP CPF to the field, providing control, power and communications services between surface and seafloor.

The new field is expected to produce around 50,000 BOED gross at peak production.

