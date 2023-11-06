ABL secures rig moving agreement with Velesto Drilling offshore Malaysia

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by Velesto Drilling to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services relating to the operator’s rig moves offshore Malaysia. They will also support Velesto Drilling with rig moves to adjacent countries including Vietnam, Indonesia or Thailand over a one-year period.

Under the new contract, ABL’s rig-moving surveyors in Malaysia are expected to survey and approve approximately 14-16 rig moves offshore Malaysia for Velesto Drilling’s six-rig fleet during the period. Their specialists will provide all technical studies associated with rigs including leg penetration assessment (LPA), site-specific assessment (SSA), leg punch-through assessment and leg extraction studies.