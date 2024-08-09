Predator updates MOU-5 drilling plans

Predator Oil & Gas has announced that operational planning for the MOU-5 well has been impacted for rigless well testing, approved by the Moroccan Ministry of Energy. A license valid until 6 April 2025 has been granted to to temporarily occupy the site for MOU-5 well operations.

There was a new requirement to move the MOU-5 well surface location 277 m to the northwest to avoid an irrigation system and water well used by local olive tree farms. The new location is located east of the Moulouya River floodplain belonging to the public hydraulic domain of Oued Moulouya, Saka District, Guercif Province.

Operational planning has now re-commenced, with the regulatory process concluded, to complete the MOU-5 drilling program this year at the earliest opportunity.