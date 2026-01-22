Predator spuds Trinidad program with Ocean BlackRhino jackup

Predator Oil & Gas started its drilling program at its offshore Trinidad licenses, initiating activities aimed at testing prospects and appraising identified structures in the Columbus Basin.

The first well in the program, Columbus-3, has been spudded with Diamond Offshore’s Ocean BlackRhino jackup rig. The well is targeting potential hydrocarbon reservoirs identified through seismic interpretation and is designed to evaluate both structural and stratigraphic plays in the southern portion of the license area.

Predator said the drilling program is progressing according to schedule, with operational focus on well execution, real-time data acquisition and subsurface evaluation. The company indicated that follow-up wells will be considered based on results from Columbus-3 and forthcoming formation evaluation logs.