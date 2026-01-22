Global and Regional MarketsNews

Predator spuds Trinidad program with Ocean BlackRhino jackup

Jan 22, 2026
0 167 Less than a minute

Predator Oil & Gas started its drilling program at its offshore Trinidad licenses, initiating activities aimed at testing prospects and appraising identified structures in the Columbus Basin.

The first well in the program, Columbus-3, has been spudded with Diamond Offshore’s Ocean BlackRhino jackup rig. The well is targeting potential hydrocarbon reservoirs identified through seismic interpretation and is designed to evaluate both structural and stratigraphic plays in the southern portion of the license area.

Predator said the drilling program is progressing according to schedule, with operational focus on well execution, real-time data acquisition and subsurface evaluation. The company indicated that follow-up wells will be considered based on results from Columbus-3 and forthcoming formation evaluation logs.

Jan 22, 2026
0 167 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Santos’ Barossa six-well drilling and testing program was carried out with the Valaris MS-1

Santos completes Barossa drilling, ramps multi-basin well programs

Jan 22, 2026

Angus lifts Saltfleetby output with well workovers, compressor optimization

Jan 22, 2026

Aging jackup fleet, dim potential for newbuilds set scene for supply scarcity in coming years

Jan 21, 2026

Vertical integration improves capital efficiencies through scale, stability, goal alignment

Jan 21, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button