Pharos commences Vietnam drilling program

Pharos Energy’s six-well infill and appraisal drilling program in Vietnam commenced, starting with the first infill well on the TGT Field targeting the H1 fault block.

The program, which includes four TGT wells and two CNV wells, will employ Borr Drilling’s GunnLod and Thor jackups.

On TGT, it is expected to take 28 days to drill and complete the H1 infill well. The GunnLod will then move location to drill the H5 infill well. Depending on the weather window, drilling of the TGT-18X appraisal well, targeting the block’s untapped western area, is scheduled to commence in early December and will take around 40 days to complete before the rig can begin drilling the final TGT infill well in the sequence, TGT-H4. Drilling operations on the four TGT wells are expected to finish in H1 2026.

On CNV, the Thor is expected to mobilize in early November and drilling operations are scheduled to commence in mid-November, starting with the CNV-8P infill well, which is expected to take 90 days. Drilling of the second and final CNV well, the CNV-5X appraisal well intended to unlock the potential of the northern part of the field, is expected to start in mid-February and is estimated to take 108 days to complete. The CNV drilling program is also expected to be completed by mid-2026.