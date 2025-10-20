BP confirms discovery in Namibia’s Orange Basin

BP confirmed the preliminary results of the Volans-1X exploration well in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85), where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino Resources. Co-venturers are Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres Investments. BP holds a 50% interest in Azule Energy.

The Volans-1X exploration well, drilled using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5 m true vertical depth subsea and penetrated the Upper Cretaceous target. The well encountered 26 m of net pay in rich gas condensate-bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

The Volans-1X well marks the third significant hydrocarbon discovery in 2025 for Azule Energy partners, following the Capricornus-1X light oil find in Namibia and the Gajajeira-01 gas discovery in Angola.