Global and Regional MarketsNews

BP confirms discovery in Namibia’s Orange Basin

Oct 20, 2025
0 407 1 minute read
Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

BP confirmed the preliminary results of the Volans-1X exploration well in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85), where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino Resources. Co-venturers are Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres Investments. BP holds a 50% interest in Azule Energy.

The Volans-1X exploration well, drilled using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5 m true vertical depth subsea and penetrated the Upper Cretaceous target. The well encountered 26 m of net pay in rich gas condensate-bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

The Volans-1X well marks the third significant hydrocarbon discovery in 2025 for Azule Energy partners, following the Capricornus-1X light oil find in Namibia and the Gajajeira-01 gas discovery in Angola.

Oct 20, 2025
0 407 1 minute read

Related Articles

Savant FM, NPTLabs advance AI predictive fluid management

Oct 20, 2025
Shell invests in Nigeria offshore gas development

Shell invests in Nigeria offshore gas development

Oct 17, 2025
SLB, SBM collaborate on digital solutions to improve uptime performance

SLB, SBM collaborate on digital solutions to improve uptime performance

Oct 17, 2025
Stena DrillMAX wins new contract

Shell begins drilling offshore São Tomé & Príncipe

Oct 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button