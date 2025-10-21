Global and Regional MarketsNews

Energy Drilling’s EDrill-2 begins operations in Gulf of Thailand

Oct 21, 2025
SED Energy Holdings Energy Drilling has signed a five-year contract with PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (“PTTEP”) for an offshore drilling campaign using its tender-assist drilling rig, EDrill-2.

After a period of maintenance and contract preparations, Energy Drilling’s tender-assist drilling rig EDrill-2 departed the Loyang Offshore Supply Base in Singapore and has commenced offshore drilling operations under a long-term contract with PTTEP.

The contract has a firm duration of five years with an additional three-year optional period. It includes a rate adjustment clause based on a market index, applicable during the final two years of the firm period and throughout the optional period.

