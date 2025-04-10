PetroTal announces Q1 2025 operations updates

PetroTal released its Q1 operations update, in which group production averaged 23,280 bopd, including 22,660 bopd from the Bretana field and 620 bopd from the Los Angeles field.

Bretana production increased 17% relative to Q4 2024 and 22% relative to Q1 2024, establishing a new record quarterly high for the field. Bretana production averaged approximately 23,100 bopd in March 2025, a record monthly high for the field. Los Angeles field production was flat relative to Q4 2024 and down from an average of approximately 950 bopd in Q1 2024.

Bretana field production remains supported by contributions from PetroTal’s active 2024 development drilling campaign. Well 23H, which was brought onstream in the last week of February, produced an average of 3,363 bopd in March 2025, reaching a maximum daily high of 5,110 bopd. Well 22H, which was brought onstream in mid-January, produced an average of 4,386 bopd in March 2025.