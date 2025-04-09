Perenco concludes UK’s first CO2 injection test for CCS

Perenco concluded the UK’s first carbon dioxide (CO2) injection test for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The test involved the injection of CO2 into a depleted natural gas reservoir in the UK’s Southern North Sea.

Petrodec’s ERDA, the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support, has now sailed away from the Leman 27H platform. This marks the end of the test, which was carried out by the Project Poseidon Joint Venture, comprising Perenco, Carbon Catalyst and Harbour Energy.

The Poseidon injection test delivered to plan with a total of 15 injection cycles performed into the Leman gas field, mobilizing 11 CO2 offshore batch refills. The operational program was performed in a timely and safe manner, without injection issues and, importantly, with the acquisition of an exceptional dataset.

This operation proves not only that Carbon Storage can be a reality for depleted fields of the Southern North Sea, but also that it is possible to widely reuse petroleum production infrastructure to unlock cost-effective projects.