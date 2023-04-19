PETRONAS inks deal with Drilling Systems for Drilling Well on Simulator solution

Drilling Systems, part of 3t Energy Group, has secured a contract with PETRONAS to provide its Drill the Well on Simulator (DWOS) solution for a three-year period. Under the project, in which Drilling systems will collaborate with its local partner Eftech Energy, customized simulations of drilling and well control scenarios will be created.

The use of immersive learning technologies within training programs helps to deliver better outcomes for both employee and employer, including knowledge retention and increased engagement; and this well-specific technological development will further instill confidence in the crew’s ability. Drilling Systems’ digital twin technology will also be used to imitate the exact rig environment to allow customization of the equipment and control systems based on the rig being used for the well. This makes the training more immersive with true-to-life experiences practiced within a risk-free environment.

DWOS complements the existing Drill Well on Paper (DWOP) exercises, utilizing Drilling Systems’ mobile On-the-Rig simulator.

Max Wyndham, Head of Business Development at Drilling Systems commented: “We are delighted to be working with Eftech to deliver a series of DWOS to support the crew training for PETRONAS. The training will provide a fantastic tool to mitigate drilling risks and human error when preparing crews for a range of potential safety critical scenarios and non-routine operations. The tailored approach of DWOS will allow the well-specific data to be interpreted and transformed into virtual reality, improving technical excellence of the crew and enhancing overall safety for the industry.”

Clive Battisby, COO of Drilling Systems added: “This contract is a testament to 3t Energy Group’s strong track record and capability of using transformative technology to enhance training across the energy sector. We look forward to working closely with the teams at Eftech and PETRONAS in a unified mission to increase technical competence, operational safety and performance of the crew.”