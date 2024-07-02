Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and Products

Petronas appoints ABL in Indonesia

Jul 2, 2024
Photo credit: ABL Group

The Indonesian branch of Malaysian national oil company Petronas has awarded energy and marine consultancy ABL a contract to provide rig inspection services to its assets operating offshore Indonesia.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent consultancy group providing energy, marine, engineering and digital solutions to drive safety and sustainability across global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors. ABL’s Indonesian team in Jakarta will manage and resource the project. ABL also has a newly established office in Batam, Indonesia.

Under the terms of contract, ABL can be called on to provide rig assurance, equipment focused inspections, drilling readiness peer reviews, client representation and technical risk assessments. The contract is valid for one year, with an optional one-year period extension.

“Our rig inspection experts have extensive industry experience and in-depth knowledge across all types of rigs. We look forward to supporting Petronas offshore Indonesia,” says Deddy Setiyatno, ABL Indonesia Country Manager.

