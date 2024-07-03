Kosmos Energy announces first oil production at Winterfell

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has started first oil production at the Winterfell development, located in the Green Canyon area of the US Gulf of Mexico. Following the successful drilling and completion of the first two wells and subsea hookup in April 2024, delays in subsequent work resulted in first oil slightly later than initially anticipated.

Winterfell is a Miocene-aged field discovered in 2021 in water depth of approximately 5,400 ft. The field has been developed via a 13-mile subsea tieback to the host platform. The Winterfell unit consists of Green Canyon blocks 899, 900, 943, 944, 987 and 988.

The first phase of the development, with five wells in total, is expected to deliver around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent with upside from subsequent phases. Currently, there are two production wells now online and ramping up production. A third well is currently being drilled and is expected to be online in Q3 2024. The three initial wells are expected to deliver gross production of approximately 20,000 boepd.

Kosmos has a 25.04% working interest in Winterfell. Other partners include operator Beacon Offshore Energy, Westlawn Americas Offshore, Red Willow, Alta Mar Energy, and CSL Exploration.