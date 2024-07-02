SLB and TotalEnergies announce digital solutions partnership

SLB and TotalEnergies have established a 10-year collaboration to co-develop scalable digital solutions that enable access to energy resources while improving performance and efficiency. The cooperation creates a flexible framework for the corporations to collaborate on major challenges across the energy value chain, such as carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

The companies will integrate advanced digital capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), with new and existing applications on SLB’s extensible Delfi digital platform, adhering to the Open Group’s OSDU Technical Standard.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on subsurface digital solutions for reservoir engineering, as well as geoscience modeling and interpretation, using Delfi on-demand reservoir simulation (ODRS). These processes will be accelerated and automated by combining AI and real-world experience from both companies.

“Thanks to these innovative modeling technologies, we will not only be better able to utilize the analyses of geological reservoirs and basins in the Oil & Gas sector to reduce emissions but also to make further progress in geological carbon storage,” said Namita Shah, President, OneTech at TotalEnergies.