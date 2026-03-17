Petrodec’s Obana begins North Sea decommissioning work for Perenco UK

Petrodec deployed its heavy lift jackup vessel Obana for its first commercial decommissioning campaign in the UK sector of the Southern North Sea, supporting operations for Perenco UK.

The vessel, described as the world’s largest self-elevating heavy lift jackup of its type, has started offshore work following completion of sea trials and readiness activities, according to a statement from Perenco UK.

The initial scope includes the removal of the Galahad platform (Block 48/12a), covering both topside and jacket structures. The campaign will then move to the Amethyst field, where Obana is scheduled to remove multiple jackets, including the C1D, A2D and B1D installations.

The project marks the start of Obana’s operational deployment and a significant addition to heavy lift capacity in the North Sea decommissioning sector. The vessel is designed to execute complex removal campaigns using a self-elevating platform combined with high-capacity lifting capabilities, enabling single-lift or reduced-lift removal strategies.

Perenco UK is conducting the work as part of its ongoing decommissioning program in the Southern North Sea, targeting late-life infrastructure across its operated fields.