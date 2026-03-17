Empire Petroleum expands Texas workover program, targets up to 30 wells in 2026

Empire Petroleum expanded its Texas gas development program, increasing its 2026 plan to 12–30 wells as it advances a multi-phase effort focused on well reactivations, recompletions and future drilling.

The company initiated a field-wide program in Q4 2025 to reactivate and work over existing wells, with operations already underway on 10 wells aimed at restoring baseline production and improving field deliverability. Early-stage wells have begun flowing during cleanup, indicating an initial production response.

The broader development plan includes targeted recompletions and well-deepening activities across multiple formations, including the Glen Rose, Rodessa, James Lime, Travis Peak and Haynesville-Bossier intervals, to bring additional pay zones online.

Empire is also progressing deeper gas evaluations, including a planned cleanout to depths of 17,000–21,000 ft to assess further potential in the Cotton Valley-Bossier and Western Haynesville zones.

To support the ramp-up, the company is executing infrastructure and facility upgrades, including flowline construction, pad development and tie-in preparation, alongside ongoing workover and optimization activity with one active rig in the field.

Empire plans to introduce a dedicated drilling rig in Q2 2026 to deepen wells from approximately 3,500 ft to 7,000 ft, marking the transition from reactivation work into a broader drilling phase.

In parallel, the company continues to optimize artificial lift systems, enhance water quality management and upgrade thermal recovery infrastructure to improve operating reliability and production consistency across its asset base.