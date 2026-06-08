SLB OneSubsea wins BP Thunder Horse subsea boosting contract

SLB OneSubsea was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by BP to provide a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse development in the deepwater US Gulf.

SLB OneSubsea will deliver the boosting system alongside associated project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing. The Thunder Horse award follows recent subsea boosting contracts for BP’s Kaskida and Tiber developments and uses the same standardized high-pressure system solution deployed across all three projects. SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture of SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7.