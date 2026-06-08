Completing the WellNews

Expro wins five-year subsea landing string extension in US Gulf

Jun 8, 2026
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Expro secured a contract extension of up to five years with an undisclosed global operator to continue providing subsea completion and intervention services in the US Gulf.

Expro will deliver subsea landing string services, drawing on its North and Latin America operations. The extension includes deployment of the company’s Solus shear and seal valve, which is designed to provide an additional layer of well integrity protection during subsea operations. The operator and Expro have worked together for more than two decades.

Jun 8, 2026
0 30 Less than a minute

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