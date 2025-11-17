NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Petrobras discovers oil in Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block

Nov 17, 2025
Petrobras confirmed an oil-bearing interval in the post-salt section of the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil, in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block. The exploratory well, designated 4-BRSA-1403D-RJS, is located roughly 108 km from the coast of Campos dos Goytacazes in a water depth of approximately 734 m.

The drilling has been completed and confirmation of the interval was made using electrical logs, gas shows and fluid sampling. The collected samples will be sent for laboratory analyses in order to characterize the reservoir and fluid conditions and support further evaluation of the block’s development potential.

Petrobras is the operator of the block with a 100% interest under a production-sharing contract managed by PPSA. The block was acquired in September 2018 during Brazil’s 5th Production Sharing Round.

