Archer secures 5-year drilling extension, expands services under existing P&A contract

Archer announced two developments in the UK sector covering platform drilling and plug and abandonment work. The company received a 5-year contract extension valued at $110 million for platform drilling, workover, abandonment operations and maintenance services. The extension begins 1 May 2026 and continues the current scope with the same operator.

Separately, Archer expanded the service scope under an existing five-year plug and abandonment contract with Neo Next Energy. The original agreement covers around 130 wells and includes platform drilling, facilities engineering, coil tubing, wireline and downhole services. The updated scope replaces one of Archer’s modular drilling rigs with a lighter Archer unit for ongoing P&A operations and broadens the work included in the contract.