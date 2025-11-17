Global and Regional MarketsNews

Liberty advances Australian exploration project in Officer Basin

Nov 17, 2025
0 267 Less than a minute
Liberty advances Australian exploration project in Officer Basin

Liberty Petroleum moved forward plans to drill off its 20-million-acre contiguous permit area in the Officer Basin, Western Australia, with commercial drilling slated for 2026. The company’s affiliate Petro Quest Australia holds rights to the five contiguous exploration permits and estimates recoverable oil-resource potential exceeding 11 billion barrels.

Liberty is nearing completion of Native Title agreements with Aboriginal groups, which will enable full regulatory grant of the exploration permits. The company’s strategy focuses on conventional shallow-well targets that require no fracking or directional drilling, limiting environmental impact while preserving upside potential.

Nov 17, 2025
0 267 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Eni awards TechnipFMC iEPCI contract in Indonesia

Eni awards TechnipFMC iEPCI contract in Indonesia

Nov 18, 2025
TGS awarded reservoir monitoring contract offshore Norway

TGS awarded reservoir monitoring contract offshore Norway

Nov 18, 2025
The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) will enter the 3D Energi and ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA) joint venture in the Otway exploration permits VIC/P79 and T/49P.

ConocoPhillips makes natural gas discovery in Australia’s Otway Basin

Nov 18, 2025

Odfjell Drilling acquires harsh-environment rig Deepsea Bollsta

Nov 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button