Liberty advances Australian exploration project in Officer Basin

Liberty Petroleum moved forward plans to drill off its 20-million-acre contiguous permit area in the Officer Basin, Western Australia, with commercial drilling slated for 2026. The company’s affiliate Petro Quest Australia holds rights to the five contiguous exploration permits and estimates recoverable oil-resource potential exceeding 11 billion barrels.

Liberty is nearing completion of Native Title agreements with Aboriginal groups, which will enable full regulatory grant of the exploration permits. The company’s strategy focuses on conventional shallow-well targets that require no fracking or directional drilling, limiting environmental impact while preserving upside potential.