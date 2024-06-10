Petrobras awards multi-year P&A work to Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes announced an order from Petrobras for workover and plug and abandonment (P&A) services in pre-salt and post-salt offshore fields in Brazil.

The multi-year project, set to start in the first half of 2025, will be managed using Baker Hughes’ integrated solutions portfolio to optimize performance for Petrobras.

Baker Hughes will deploy wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, tubular running, wellbore intervention, fishing and geosciences services in all offshore fields owned by Petrobras. The agreement also includes Baker Hughes remedial tools, completion fluids and production chemicals.

To support the project, Baker Hughes will expand its Macaé (Rio de Janeiro) facilities to include coiled-tubing and tubular-running services.