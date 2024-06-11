Karoon Energy provides update for Who Dat East well

Karoon Energy reported that the Who Dat East exploration/appraisal well, MC 509-1 (LLOG), has reached a depth of 6,614-m MD in the 12 ¼-in. hole section. Intermediate wireline logging was completed prior to setting 9 ⅞-in. casing, and the well will drill ahead in 8 ½-in. hole to a planned final TD of 7,900 m. The borehole angle through the 12 ¼-in. hole section is approximately 45 degrees.

The Who Dat East well is located in the MC 509-1 lease area, 27 km east of the Who Dat floating production system in a water depth of approximately 1,300 m, in the Gulf of Mexico.

LWD and wireline logging data indicated that several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstones have been encountered within the targeted Middle Miocene turbidite sequences. Interpretation of this data indicates a hydrocarbon-bearing aggregate total net pay thickness of 44-m MD within the targeted intervals, with 31-m MD within two discrete reservoir units.

Net pay porosities average 25%, and correspondingly good permeabilities of between 300mD to >1,000mD are indicated. A gas condensate hydrocarbon fluid type has been interpreted, as prognosed for this well.

Wireline logging data, reservoir fluid samples and other geoscience data will be subject to laboratory analyses and further studies to determine the resource potential of the hydrocarbon zones encountered to date. The plan is to complete running 9 ⅞-in. casing before drilling to the planned TD of approximately 7,900 m MD, to test the remaining targets.

Julian Fowles, Karoon CEO and Managing Director, commented, “Preliminary interpretation of the well data from the Who Dat East exploration/appraisal well is positive. The early results indicate potential for a continuous hydrocarbon phase in a number of high-quality sands correlated to the nearby MC-509 Exxon #1 exploration well.

“Once the remaining targets have been drilled and final TD logging completed, we shall be in a better position to evaluate any potential impact on hydrocarbon volumetrics at Who Dat East, with a view to determining the commerciality of a potential development. Furthermore, this early success at Who Dat East supports our belief that there is exploration upside potential that can be unlocked surrounding Who Dat.

“Once drilling is complete, the well will be suspended as a potential future producer, pending the results of further analysis.”

Karoon holds a 40% working interest in the Who Dat East Joint Venture, with LLOG (operator) holding another 40% and Westlawn holding the remaining 20%.

Photo courtesy of Karoon