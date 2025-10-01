Perex brings new wells onstream, plans to add more

Perex Resources reported that with new wells recently brought onstream at LLA-32 in Columbia, current field production has increased by over 40% since the tuck-in acquisition. In addition, with the fourth near-field exploration success of 2025 coming online in late September, current average production has increased to approximately 46,500 barrels of oil per day (boed).

Over the remainder of 2025, the company expects to bring onstream four to six production-adding wells across LLA-32, Capachos, and Putumayo, along with continued near-field exploration. Together, these are expected to support Q4 2025 production.