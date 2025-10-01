Repsol consortium achieves first oil at Leon-Castile

The consortium of Repsol, LLOG and O.G. Oil & Gas achieved first oil at the deepwater Leon-Castile fields, offshore Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, with production starting from a well at Leon. Two other wells are expected to come online this year in Leon and the adjacent Castile field, with production at two additional wells planned in 2026.

Repsol holds a 50% working interest in Leon and 35.62% in Castile, as well as 2.5% in the Salamanca floating production unit (FPU), which has an initial production capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cu ft of gas per day.