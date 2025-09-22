Pantheon’s Dubhe-1 ready for completion

Pantheon Resources’ Dubhe-1 horizontal lateral well was successfully drilled and logged to a total measured depth (MD) of 15,800 ft, of which approximately 5,200 ft was entirely within the SMD-B target reservoir. This exceeded the pre-drill targeted length of 3000-4000 ft. Subsequently, production casing was successfully installed and cemented throughout the horizontal lateral and back to surface.

The completion is a plug and perforate, hydraulically fractured and sand propped stimulation performed by Element Technical Services. Following the stimulation, a coiled tubing unit will drill out the plugs separating these stages and production tubing will be installed into the well. This operation will likely encompass approximately two weeks in total subject to final approval by the State of Alaska.

Following completion, the well will be flow tested through a temporary production system. The well will initially produce primarily injected water for a period of up to 10 days before any sustainable hydrocarbon volumes can be observed.

Given the importance of the data collected from this well for future development decisions, the company is planning to flow test this well for an extended period.