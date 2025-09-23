SLB to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology

SLB signed a definitive agreement to acquire RESMAN Energy Technology. RESMAN’s chemical tracers provide precision and accuracy in tracking water, gas, oil and CO₂ movement within reservoirs and wells to deliver insights and optimize production and recovery.

RESMAN’s tracer technology enables operators to monitor reservoir flow without disruption, offering accuracy at parts per trillion (ppt) detection levels. These insights are vital for well performance and reservoir monitoring across oil and gas, CO₂ storage and geothermal applications, helping operators enhance production and improve recovery.

Production tracers can be integrated with completion equipment at the sand face to identify zones producing unwanted fluids. This helps operators plan more effective interventions, extend well life and optimize production.