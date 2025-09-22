Petrofac, Ithaca continue relationship in UK North Sea

Petrofac extended its work in the UK’s North Sea with a two-year, $50 million contract renewal from Ithaca Energy.

Under the integrated services contract Petrofac, who has supported Ithaca Energy since 2011, will continue to provide operations, maintenance, engineering, construction and onshore and offshore technical expertise. The scope extends across Ithaca Energy’s North Sea operated asset base, which includes Alba, Captain, Erskine and FPF-1.