Panoro infill well goes onstream offshore Equatorial Guinea

Panoro Energy’s C-45 infill well has been put onstream by the Block G operator, Trident Energy, at an initial gross rate in excess of 5,000 bopd on a restricted choke.

This is the first of two planned infill wells at the producing Ceiba Field and Okume Complex and was drilled with the Noble Venturer drill ship to a total depth of 3,148 me, encountering good quality oil saturated reservoir sands in an un-swept zone of the Ceiba field.

Drilling of the second planned infill well, OF-19, at the Okume Complex has now concluded and the well is expected onstream shortly.

Panoro holds a 14.25% participating interest in Block G. Other joint venture partners in Block G are Kosmos Energy and GEPetrol.

Following conclusion of the OF-19 infill well, The Noble Venturer drill ship has also been contracted to drill the Kosmos Energy operated Akeng Deep infrastructure led exploration (ILX) well in Block S. The Akeng Deep ILX well is intended to test a play in the Albian, targeting an estimated gross mean resource of 180 million barrels of oil in close proximity to existing infrastructure at Block G.

Panoro holds a 12% participating interest in Block S. Other joint venture partners in Block S are Trident Energy and GEPetrol.