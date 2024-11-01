Enovate AI and to enhance drilling performance with AI-optimized roller reamer placement

Enovate AI and SGS have partnered to launch the application of AI-driven Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA) optimization, specifically focusing on roller reamer placement.

The collaboration uses Enovate AI’s real-time AI to optimize BHA configurations, ensuring the optimal placement of roller reamers. This approach can ensure more efficient drilling, reduced wear and tear on equipment and improved wellbore quality.

The partnership will focus on enabling drilling operators to make more informed decisions based on real-time data and predictive analytics.