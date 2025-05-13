Completing the WellInnovating While Drilling®NewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

Tech showcase highlights new frac pump modules, packing

May 13, 2025
GD Energy Products hosted an event in Houston on 5 May showcasing its recently released equipment for frac and drilling pumps, including its Redline+ Packing and Y-shaped drilling module. In this video taken from the event, DC spoke with three GD Energy Products representatives – Adam Avey, Engineering Director; Troy Gall, Key Account Manager; and Jim Yanus, Engineering Director – about these technologies and the benefits they provide in frac operations.

