ORLEN ramps up exploration activity on Norwegian Continental Shelf

ORLEN Upstream completed appraisal drilling at the Sabina discovery, which has confirmed gas and condensate reserves of between 17 and 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The discovery is located in license PL211CS in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 270 km north of Kristiansund. ORLEN and Harbour Energy, Aker BP and Petoro successfully drilled a 4,111-m appraisal well confirming reserves, of which ORLEN has between 2.0 and 4.7 million boe.

Earlier this year, the company drilled an appraisal well in the Adriana discovery, which is located in shallower geological structures in the same license. This drilling was also successful and confirmed natural gas and condensate resources of 28-43 million boe, including 3.3-5.1 million boe net to ORLEN.