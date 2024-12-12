Subsea7 awarded contract in the US Gulf of Mexico

Subsea7 announced the award of a substantial contract from Beacon Offshore Energy for the Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico. The project involves the installation of a high-pressure 27-km subsea tieback to the Shenandoah Floating Production System, located in Walker Ridge Block 316 at water depths reaching up to 2,000 m.

Subsea7’s scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea equipment, including structures, umbilicals, production risers and flowlines. Project management and engineering work will start immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas with offshore activities expected to begin in 2026.