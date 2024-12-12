NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Subsea7 awarded contract in the US Gulf of Mexico

Dec 12, 2024
0 179 Less than a minute
Subsea7 awarded contract in the US Gulf of Mexico

Subsea7 announced the award of a substantial contract from Beacon Offshore Energy for the Monument development in the US Gulf of Mexico. The project involves the installation of a high-pressure 27-km subsea tieback to the Shenandoah Floating Production System, located in Walker Ridge Block 316 at water depths reaching up to 2,000 m.

Subsea7’s scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea equipment, including structures, umbilicals, production risers and flowlines. Project management and engineering work will start immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas with offshore activities expected to begin in 2026.

Dec 12, 2024
0 179 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ORLEN Upstream Norway has just completed appraisal drilling at the Sabina discovery, which has confirmed gas and condensate reserves of between 17 and 39 million barrels of oil equivalent. The discovery is located in license PL211CS in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 270 km north of Kristiansund. ORLEN Upstream Norway, together with its license partners: Harbour Energy, Aker BP and Petoro, successfully drilled a 4111 meter appraisal well confirming reserves, of which ORLEN has between 2.0 and 4.7 million boe. Earlier this year, the company drilled an appraisal well in the Adriana discovery, which is located in shallower geological structures in the same license. This drilling was also successful and confirmed natural gas and condensate resources of 28-43 million boe, including 3.3-5.1 million boe net to ORLEN.

ORLEN ramps up exploration activity on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Dec 12, 2024
Vantage’s Sapphire Driller left the Asia Pacific region for the African market after it was delivered. It recently took up post in Gabon for Vaalco Energy.

VAALCO secures rig for 2025/2026 drilling campaign

Dec 11, 2024

Pantheon Resources makes discovery at Megrez-1 well

Dec 10, 2024
SPM frac pump surpasses 13,000 pumping hours in the Permian

SPM frac pump surpasses 13,000 pumping hours in the Permian

Dec 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button