Trillion Energy re-completes wells in VS program

Trillion Energy has run 2-3/8 velocity string tubing (VS) in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.

The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period.

Following the velocity string installation, production from Guluc-2 and West Akcakoca-1 restarted production and is showing steady improvement. Both wells previously experienced production challenges, causing downtime, due to water loading with the previous 4-1/2 tubing. The Akcakoca-3 well continues production with reduced daily water production.

The company is presently planning the next phase of the operation, which is running the VS on two tripod wells and stimulating all the wells to clean up the producing reservoirs, build pressure and increase production. Choke sizes are being adjusted to minimize water production and maximize gas production. The company has been injecting nitrogen into wells to flush out water build up as needed.