OMV announces gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea

OMV has completed its drilling operation in the Norwegian Sea targeting the Haydn/Monn exploration prospects. The well encountered gas with estimated recoverable volumes between 30 and 140 mn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in total.

The deepwater well is located 300 km west of the Norwegian mainland at a water depth of 1,064 m. The gas discovery is approximately 65 km from the existing infrastructure of the Polarled pipeline and the Aasta Hansteen field.

The Haydn/Monn deepwater well was drilled with an excellent health, safety, security and environment performance by the Transocean Norge rig, a converted and certified low emission drilling unit. OMV is the operator of PL 1194 with a 40 percent working interest. The partners are Vår Energi ASA (30 percent) and Inpex Idemitsu Norge AS (30 percent).

The license partners in PL1194 will further evaluate the discovery for a potential gas field development to the nearby infrastructure. Leveraging existing infrastructure, a subsea development to the Aasta Hansteen host platform will result in faster planning and execution with lower development costs, and a reduced carbon footprint.