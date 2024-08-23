Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

INPEX awarded exploration block offshore Western Australia

Aug 23, 2024
INPEX announced that its subsidiary INPEX Browse was awarded an exploration permit over Release Area AC22-1, now named AC/P71 (the Block) in Australia’s 2022 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release. INPEX Browse will be Operator and hold 100% working interest in the title.

The Block is located off the northern coast of Western Australia and covers a surface area of approximately 920 sq km, in water depths ranging between approximately 100-300 m. INPEX Browse will pursue exploration activities as per the title obligations.

The Block is adjacent to the AC/RL7 Retention Lease, in which INPEX acquired a 74 percent participating interest in 2023 and where natural gas and condensate fields have been discovered.

The Block is located in the general vicinity of the Ichthys Gas-condensate Field, which supplies natural gas to the Ichthys LNG Project, where production operations are ongoing under the operatorship of INPEX in cooperation with its project partners.

