INPEX awarded exploration block offshore Western Australia

INPEX announced that its subsidiary INPEX Browse was awarded an exploration permit over Release Area AC22-1, now named AC/P71 (the Block) in Australia’s 2022 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release. INPEX Browse will be Operator and hold 100% working interest in the title.

The Block is located off the northern coast of Western Australia and covers a surface area of approximately 920 sq km, in water depths ranging between approximately 100-300 m. INPEX Browse will pursue exploration activities as per the title obligations.

The Block is adjacent to the AC/RL7 Retention Lease, in which INPEX acquired a 74 percent participating interest in 2023 and where natural gas and condensate fields have been discovered.

The Block is located in the general vicinity of the Ichthys Gas-condensate Field, which supplies natural gas to the Ichthys LNG Project, where production operations are ongoing under the operatorship of INPEX in cooperation with its project partners.