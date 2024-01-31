Oilenco secures services contract for subsea P&A campaign

Oilenco, a provider of well intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A) solutions, has been awarded a contract for the provision of engineering and manufacturing services for a major North Sea operator.

The contract will see Oilenco provide well intervention and downhole equipment throughout a 52-well subsea P&A campaign, as well as their range of in-house services including engineering, CNC machining, test, assembly, maintenance and offshore engineering services.

Oilenco will also oversee inventory management, spares and storage services at their head office facility in Westhill, Aberdeen for the duration of the contract.