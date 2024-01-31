Global and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Oilenco secures services contract for subsea P&A campaign

Jan 31, 2024
0 374 Less than a minute

Oilenco, a provider of well intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A) solutions, has been awarded a contract for the provision of engineering and manufacturing services for a major North Sea operator.

The contract will see Oilenco provide well intervention and downhole equipment throughout a 52-well subsea P&A campaign, as well as their range of in-house services including engineering, CNC machining, test, assembly, maintenance and offshore engineering services.

Oilenco will also oversee inventory management, spares and storage services at their head office facility in Westhill, Aberdeen for the duration of the contract.

Jan 31, 2024
0 374 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NSTA offers 24 licenses for North Sea E&P in latest round

Jan 31, 2024

Battery energy storage, automated connections reflect Patterson-UTI’s forward-thinking outlook

Jan 30, 2024

Petrobras drills first exploratory well in Equatorial Margin offshore Brazil

Jan 30, 2024

SLB and Equinor drill most autonomous well section to date offshore Brazil

Jan 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button