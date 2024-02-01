FET appoints Martin Thomson to grow its energy transition portfolio

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed Martin Thomson as its first Energy Transition Business Development Manager within its subsea business. He will be based at the company’s Aberdeen office and brings a wealth of experience in both the subsea and offshore wind sectors.

Mr Thomson has previously held senior sales positions at Subsea7, GE Oil & Gas, KCA Deutag and Oerlikon Surface Solutions. He now joins from Dril-Quip, where he was Director of Sales – Europe and Africa.

Ivo Bozukov, FET Vice President of Dynacon & Energy Transition, Subsea Division, said: “With his extensive background and leadership acumen, Martin will be instrumental in fortifying our efforts to amplify our footprint in the offshore wind sector. His strategic vision and dynamic approach will play a pivotal role in harnessing our capabilities to align with the burgeoning demand for renewable energy solutions.”