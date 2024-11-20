Baker Hughes: Flexible pipe system aims to increase efficiencies in drilling, carbon capture

Flexible pipe technology has long proven to be an effective tool in drilling. As drillers make further inroads into carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, the same benefits that flexible pipe provides in oil and gas can easily translate into CCS reinjection wells, said Domenico di Giambattista, VP of Flexible Pipe Systems at Baker Hughes. In this interview with DC from the 2024 ADIPEC on 5 November, Mr di Giambattista discussed the ways in which the company’s latest offering in flexible pipe technology, the PythonPipe, can help increase CCS efficiencies. PythonPipe is a reinforced thermoplastic pipe designed for corrosive environments such as offshore fields. Mr Giambattista also talked about its applications in conventional oil and gas drilling.

